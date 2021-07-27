Will Lead Karnataka on the Path of Development: Yediyurappa on CM-Elect Bommai
Basavaraj Bommai was selected as the chief minister of Karnataka on Tuesday, 27 July.
Reacting to Basavaraj Bommai's appointment as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, former state CM BS Yediyurappa expressed his confidence in the leader and said, "I am confident you will lead Karnataka on the path of development."
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he stated, "We have unanimously elected Basavaraj S Bommai as leader of the BJP Legislative Party. I thank PM Modi for his support. Under PM's leadership, he (Bommai) will work hard," news agency ANI reported.
A day after Yediyurappa announced his resignation from the post of CM, Bommai, who was previously serving as the state's Minister of Home Affairs, was selected as CM.
The President of the Karnataka Congress also reacted to the appointment saying that he "hopes that the focus will be back on governance now".
National General Secretary of BJP, Santhosh Jha referred to Bommai as "a seasoned politician & an old hand at administration" and said that he will take the state's development to new heights.
BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra congratulated Bommai and wished Karnataka's prosperity under his leadership.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also wished the new CM-elect.
