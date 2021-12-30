In 2021, 189 Militants, 41 Civilians and 44 Security Personnel Killed in J&K

During the year 2021, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 274 incidents of fatalities which includes the killings of civilians, militants and security personnel.

The data available with The Quint reveals that between January 2021 to December, a total of 189 militants were killed in different gunfights with security forces in J&K.

According to police, this year most of the militants killed in J&K were locals. “About 15 percent of militants including intruders killed on Line of Control were non-locals while 85 percent were locals.”

During the second straight year, all 184 militants killed in the region were buried in isolated places of Baramulla, Kupwara and Ganderbal in the presence of the magistrates.