Wrestlers' Protest: Baba Ramdev Calls for Arrest of WFI Chief Brij Bhushan

Meanwhile, on Friday, Singh told the media that the sexual harassment laws were "flawed" and were being "misused" against him.

"There are some flaws in the law. These laws are being misused. It is not only in my case. You could get (ask) someone from your neighbourhood who is facing these laws. The law was made with good intentions, but it is being misused by people as a weapon against the ones they have problems with of any kind," he said in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, as per TOI.

On Tuesday, 23 May, a massive crowd gathered near New Delhi's India Gate to take part in the candlelight march organised to mark one month of the wrestlers' protest against Singh.