Nisha Dahiya Murder Case: Wrestling Coach Pawan & His Associate Sachin Arrested
Wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother were allegedly shot dead by her coach Pawan and his associates in Sonepat.
Days after wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother were allegedly shot dead in Haryana's Sonepat, the Delhi Police on Friday, 12 November, arrested the main accused, Coach Pawan Barak as well as his associate Sachin Dahiya from Dwarka.
A licensed revolver has been recovered from the coach's possession. Meanwhile, Sachin is found to have previously been arrested in two cases of Arms Act.
On Thursday, Pawan's wife Sujata and her brother Amit had been apprehended by the police from Rohtak. The two were allegedly present at the time of murder. They will be produced before a court on Friday, where the police will seek their remand.
On Wednesday, Nisha and her brother Suraj were shot dead at Sunil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonepat's Halalpur, Haryana. Nisha's mother, who was also shot and gravely injured, was later admitted to PGI, Rohtak.
The police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on the absconding coach Pawan, and another missing accused, Sachin.
Mother, Father Accuse Coach of Molesting & Brainwashing Nisha
The deceased wrestler's family has made some serious allegations against her coach, who had been accused of the murder.
After the deceased wrestler Nisha Dahiya's mother said that the accused coach Pawan had molested her daughter, her father, Dayanand Dahiya has alleged that he had also repeatedly harassed and brainwashed her.
"Nisha was going to Wrestling Academy for the last 3 years where coach Pawan had brainwashed her. The coach showed her dreams of winning medals in the Olympics. I tried to get Nisha admitted in some other academy many times, but she did not listen to me," he stated.
