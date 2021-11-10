Wrestler Nisha Dahiya & Brother Shot Dead at Sushil Kumar Academy: Reports

National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother have been shot dead by unknown assailants at the Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonepat's Halalpur, Haryana.

Nisha's mother Dhanpati was critically injured during the incident and has been admitted to Rohtak's PGI hospital, India Today reported.

The Police are yet to identify the assailants and the reason for the shooting is too isn't known yet.