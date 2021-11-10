Wrestler Nisha Dahiya & Brother Shot Dead at Sushil Kumar Academy: Reports
Nisha Dahiya's mother is critically injured and in hospital.
National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother have been shot dead by unknown assailants at the Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonepat's Halalpur, Haryana.
Nisha's mother Dhanpati was critically injured during the incident and has been admitted to Rohtak's PGI hospital, India Today reported.
The Police are yet to identify the assailants and the reason for the shooting is too isn't known yet.
The police have sent the bodies of both Nisha and Suraj for postmortem and the matter is under investigation.
Last week, on Friday, Nisha Dahiya bagged a bronze medal in 65 kg at Wrestling U-23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. PM Narendra Modi also praised her along with other women wrestlers for their breakthrough performance.
"Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India," the PM had tweeted.
(more to follow)
