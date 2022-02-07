'World's Largest' Igloo Cafe Comes up for Tourists in Kashmir's Gulmarg
The Igloo Cafe in Ski Resort was opened to the public recently.
An Igloo Cafe in Gulmarg's famous ski resort, claimed to be the world's largest by its creator, has created a buzz amidst the tourists in the valley of Kashmir.
Called 'Snowglu,' the cafe, inspired by similar popular sites in Switzerland, Finland, and Canada, was opened to the public recently, with a host of people eager to experience the outlet. However, unlike the snow cafes at different countries, this one does not have facilities for people to stay.
The cafe, which is aimed to promote tourism activities at the ski resort will remain open till mid-March, the end of winter. It has been built by Kolhai group and is much bigger than the one built by them last year.
"Gulmarg receives huge snow every year. So I thought why not come up with this concept of snow cafe here," Syed Wasim Shah, creator of the Igloo Cafe, told reporters.
The cafe has become a major attraction for both local and domestic tourists, visiting the ski resort.
The group's first Igloo cafe was 12.5-ft high and 22-ft in diameter and had four tables with the capacity to accommodate at least 16 customers. The one at Gulmarg, however, is 38-ft high and 44-ft in diameter and has the capacity to accommodate around 40 guests at a time.
