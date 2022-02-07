'World's Largest' Igloo Cafe Comes up for Tourists in Kashmir's Gulmarg

An Igloo Cafe in Gulmarg's famous ski resort, claimed to be the world's largest by its creator, has created a buzz amidst the tourists in the valley of Kashmir.

Called 'Snowglu,' the cafe, inspired by similar popular sites in Switzerland, Finland, and Canada, was opened to the public recently, with a host of people eager to experience the outlet. However, unlike the snow cafes at different countries, this one does not have facilities for people to stay.