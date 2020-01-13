3,000 Global Leaders to Attend 50th Anniversary of WEF at Davos
Over 3,000 leaders from all over the world are expected to mark the 50th anniversary of The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020, to be held in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos from 21 to 24 January, 2020.
This year, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are both expected to attend the Davos World Economic Forum event in Switzerland as they skipped the WEF 2019. The two world leaders are likely to discuss the WEF 2020 theme ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’.
According to the Economic Times, more than 100 Indian CEO’s will be visiting the WEF 2020 event, apart from that, some Bollywood stars will also be attending the event including Chhapaak’s Actor Deepika Padukone to discuss cohesive and sustainable world.
In the annual meeting of the Geneva-based WEF event this year, the main focus will be giving strong meaning to ‘Stakeholder Capitalism’, assist governments and international institutions in tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, and facilitate discussions on technology and trade governance.
Top leaders from India who have registered in the WEF 2020 annual meeting include Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Rahul and Saniv Bajaj, Kumar Mangalam Birla, N Chandrasekaran of Tata Group, Sajjan Jindal, Uday Kotak, Rajnish Kumar of SBI, Anand Mahindra, Sunil Mittal, Ravi Ruia, Pawan Munjal, Nandan Nilekani and Salil Parekh of Infosys, Ajay Piramal, Rishad Premji, Ajay Singh, Pirojsha Godrej and Tulsi Tanti.
Bollywood celebrity Deepika Padukone, who is also the founder of Live Love Laugh Foundation, has registered for the WEF 2020 annual meeting. The foundation focuses on spreading awareness, reduce stigma and change the way people look at mental health.
The foundation has created a platform where people suffering from anxiety and depression do not feel isolated, while enabling them to consult professionals and have extensive knowledge about mental health and its remedies.
Film stars like Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar have attended the WEF event in the previous years.
“With the world at such critical crossroads, this year we must develop a 'Davos Manifesto 2020' to reimagine the purpose and scorecards for companies and governments.
It is what the World Economic Forum was founded for 50 years ago, and it is what we want to contribute to for the next 50 years,” Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman at the World Economic Forum said.
Some global leaders like Michael Dell of Dell, James Dimon of JP Morgan, Deloitte's Punit Renjen, IBM's Ginni Rometty, Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg, Nokia's Rajiv Suri and UBS' Axel Weber are expected to attend the WEF 2020 annual meeting.
