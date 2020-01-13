3,000 Global Leaders to Attend 50th Anniversary of WEF at Davos

Bollywood celebrity Deepika Padukone, who is also the founder of Live Love Laugh Foundation, has registered for the WEF 2020 annual meeting. The foundation focuses on spreading awareness, reduce stigma and change the way people look at mental health.

The foundation has created a platform where people suffering from anxiety and depression do not feel isolated, while enabling them to consult professionals and have extensive knowledge about mental health and its remedies.

Film stars like Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar have attended the WEF event in the previous years.