World Bank Provides $400 Million Loan For Namami Gange Project

The World Bank announced on Tuesday, 7 July, that it had signed an agreement with the Government of India to increase its support for the Centre’s project to rejuvenate the Ganga river.

The agreement, comprising a USD 381 million loan and a guarantee of up to USD 19 million, through the organisation’s ‘Second National Ganga River Basin Project’, which is meant to “stem pollution in the iconic river and strengthen the management of the river basin which is home to more than 500 million people.”

The World Bank has supported Indian government efforts to clean up the Ganga since 2011, via its original ‘National Ganga River Basin Project’. The original project, which is still running, helped set up the National Mission for Clean Ganga, and helped build sewage collection and treatment infrastructure in 20 towns along the Ganga.