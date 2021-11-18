'Working on Cleaning Yamuna at War Footing': Kejriwal Announces 6-Point Plan

“Fourth – the slums or the Jhuggi-Jhopri Clusters of Delhi rely on Jan Suvidha or Public Convenience Complexes. At many places the drainage connections of these complexes have been wrongly connected to the stormwater drains instead of the sewer system... We will change this system,” he stated.

Further, the Delhi Government will undertake the process connecting each household in the city to the sewer network, and the service will be provided at nominal charges.

"And sixth — the entire sewer network of Delhi is being desilted and rehabilitated to ensure that it functions to the best of its capabilities,” said Kejriwal.