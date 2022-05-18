12 Killed in Wall Collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi, PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia

At least 12 labourers lost their life after a wall collapsed in a salt packaging factory at the Halvad-Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Gujarat's Morbi district, news agency PTI reported .

State labour and employment minister and MLA Brijesh Merja said that the incident occurred at the Sagar Salt factory, situated inside the Halvad industrial area. "At least 12 factory workers have died. Efforts to rescue others who might have been trapped under the debris is still on," he said.