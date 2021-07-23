Words Distorted: Meenakshi Lekhi Takes Back 'Hooligans, Not Farmers' Jibe

A video journalist working with a popular TV channel had alleged: "Some people were making videos and verbally abusing media. After a scuffle, a man hit me on the head with a light stand. He hit me thrice with the light stand. The man had an ID of some sort that said Kisan Media. I am not sure if he was a farmer but it appeared he was sympathetic towards the cause of the farmers."

Reacting to the allegations, Lekhi, at a press conference on Thursday said: