Words Distorted: Meenakshi Lekhi Takes Back 'Hooligans, Not Farmers' Jibe
"If it has hurt farmers or any anyone else, then I apologise," MoS Meenakshi Lekhi said.
Apologising for her controversial "hooligans, not farmers" remark, newly inducted Union minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, on Thursday, 22 July, claimed that her statement had been "distorted."
Speaking to ANI, Lekhi said:
"During a press conference, today, my comment was sought on the Red Fort violence on 26 January and the attack on a media person (at Farmers' Parliament today). In response, I said only hooligans, not farmers can indulge in such activities."
Further, as per ANI, she added: "My words have been distorted, if it has hurt farmers or any anyone else, then I apologise and take back my words."
What Had Lekhi Said?
A video journalist working with a popular TV channel had alleged: "Some people were making videos and verbally abusing media. After a scuffle, a man hit me on the head with a light stand. He hit me thrice with the light stand. The man had an ID of some sort that said Kisan Media. I am not sure if he was a farmer but it appeared he was sympathetic towards the cause of the farmers."
Reacting to the allegations, Lekhi, at a press conference on Thursday said:
"They are not farmers, they are hooligans... These are criminal acts. What happened on 26 January was also shameful criminals activities. Opposition promoted such activities."
'Annadatas', Not Hooligans; Take Action Against the Attacker: Farm Leaders
Thereafter, as per ANI, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait responded to Lekhi's comments and said that farmers are "anndatas" and are not "hooligans".
"Hooligans are those who have nothing. It is wrong to make such remarks for farmers. We are farmers, not hooligans. Farmers are anndatas of the land."Rakesh Tikait
Meanwhile, Shiv Kumar Kakka, who is also a farmer leader, said that such remarks were an insult to 80 crore farmers of India. He also said that action should be taken against the person who purportedly attacked the journalist.
"No matter which organisation the attacker belongs to be it from the police or the government, we should ensure that action is taken and such incidents don't happen again."Shiv Kumar Kakka
(With inputs from ANI.)
