Won't Wait for Centre's Nod, Will Begin Home Vaccinations: Maha

Maharashtra will begin the process of vaccinating bedridden or immobile people against COVID-19 from their homes on an experimental basis, the state government informed the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 30 June.

The Uddhav Thackeray government said it would not wait for a nod from the central government over the matter.

“We will not refer the proposal to start home vaccination to the Centre for approval. We (state government) will take our own decision. We will explore this possibility (home vaccination) on a trial basis in Pune district,” Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the state, told the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni.