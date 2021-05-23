‘Won’t Tolerate’: Chhattisgarh CM Removes Collector Over Slap Clip

Facing backlash over a viral video in which a collector of Surajpur district can be seen slapping a man, allegedly for violating lockdown restrictions, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday, 23 May, removed the IAS officer while stating that such “acts will not be tolerated in the state”.

Maintaining that he was upset with the incident, Baghel apologised to the young man and his family.