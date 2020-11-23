Won’t Implement Amended Kerala Police Act Now: CM Vijayan Post Row

Under fire for the amendment to the Kerala Police Act, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, 23 November, said that taking into account all the criticism, the state has decided not to implement Section-118A now. He further said that a decision on the law would be taken after consultation with MLAs in the Assembly.

On Sunday, The News Minute reported that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance, an attempt by the Left government in the state to prevent cyber attacks against women and children. The Opposition had alleged that this would curtail freedom of expression.

A Raj Bhavan source told news agency PTI that Governor Khan signed the ordinance, which had triggered a widespread row in the southern state.