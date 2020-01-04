‘Won’t Blame Previous Govt’: Sachin Pilot on Kota Death Toll
After another infant’s death was reported on Saturday, 4 January, the overall death toll of infants at Kota’s JK Lon hospital rose to 107. Reacting to the situation, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has said that his government’s response should have been more “sensitive” and “compassionate”.
“After being in power for 13 months, I think it serves no purpose to blame the previous government’s misdeeds. Accountability should be fixed,” Pilot said.
‘Deaths Reduced Under Cong Rule’: Gehlot
Sachin Pilot’s comment comes a day after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the deaths of infants happened during BJP’s tenure as well. Gehlot also claimed that the number had gone down under the Congress’ rule.
Gehlot had earlier also said that “children do die” at the hospital, a comment which drew flak from across party lines.
Experts Take Stock of the Situation
A central team of doctors and health experts visited the JK Lon Hospital to take stock of the situation and probe the death of the infants.
Earlier, a committee set up by the state government to look into the matter, gave a clean chit to the doctors.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)