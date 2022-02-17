Villagers Handcuffed, Thrashed by Cops in Bihar Over Alleged Sand Mining
10 people were held after they pelted stones at officials who were at the site to stop the mining, the police said.
Several villagers in Bihar's Gaya were injured on Tuesday, 15 February, after a clash with police over the alleged mining of sand from a riverbank in the district.
Videos of the incident that were circulated on social media showed villagers, including women, sitting on the bank of Morhar river in Ahatpur village with their hands tied. They were reportedly mining sand from the riverbank and beaten up by the police.
Ten villagers were arrested after they began pelting stones at the police personnel and mining department officials who had arrived at the site to stop the illegal mining, the police said. The police reportedly used lathi-charge and tear gas shells to disperse the villagers.
Nine police personnel and around two dozen villagers sustained injuries in the clash.
The police personnel are being treated at the local Community Health Center (CHC), while the villagers are receiving treatment at local private and government hospitals.
"On the attack on police officials, and the attempt to obstruct government work, strict action will be taken. An FIR has been registered in the case, and the police are identifying those involved," Superintendent (City) Rakesh Kumar told reporters.
Rashtriya Janata Dal's Belaganj MLA Surendra Prasad Yadav has condemned the violence against the villagers, likening the government under Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to militant organisation Taliban's dispensation in Afghanistan.
