‘Perpetuates Stereotypes’: SC Raps Govt Stance on Women Officers

The Supreme Court on Monday, 17 February, on giving command position to women officers in the Indian Army and whether they should be granted permanent commission on par with male officers, said the Centre must grant permanent commission to women officers.

While reading out the order on the Centre's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's ruling in 2010, Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud said “Women in the Army is an evolutionary process.”

“Soldiers must have the physical capability to do one's role,” he added.