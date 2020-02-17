‘Perpetuates Stereotypes’: SC Raps Govt Stance on Women Officers
The Supreme Court on Monday, 17 February, on giving command position to women officers in the Indian Army and whether they should be granted permanent commission on par with male officers, said the Centre must grant permanent commission to women officers.
While reading out the order on the Centre's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's ruling in 2010, Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud said “Women in the Army is an evolutionary process.”
“Soldiers must have the physical capability to do one's role,” he added.
In a note to the court, the government had pointed out several issues, including "physical prowess" and "physiological limitations", as challenges for women officers to meet the exigencies of service in Army.
The court on Monday said that the contentions of the Centre, regarding the issue of physiological limitations and social norms to deny an opportunity to women officers is disturbing and can't be accepted.
A written note by the government to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 4 February, has said that "troops are not yet mentally schooled to accept women officers in command of units" in the Army.
"Composition of rank and file being male, predominantly drawn from rural background, with prevailing societal norms, troops are not yet mentally schooled to accept WOs (women officers) in command of units," said the note.
To this, the court said "administrative will" and "change of mindset" are required on the issue of giving command posts to women officers in the Army.
In its written note, the Centre had said that women officers up to 14 years of service would be considered for permanent commissions and further career progression in staff appointments only.
Women officers above 14 years of service would be permitted to serve up to 20 years without consideration for permanent commission and would be released with pensionary benefits subject to meeting disciplinary and medical criteria.
(With inputs from PTI and News18)
