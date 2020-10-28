Bihar’s Women Win Against Alcohol, Lose to Illicit Liquor, Drugs

Once an alcohol addict shifts to another substance, the body gets used to the replacement, said Sharma. That is what happened with the man we met. “Initially, it was also scary because the administration was strict about alcohol,” he said. “Smoking weed was safer. Later, when alcohol became easily available, I did not feel like going back to it. I kept craving for weed.”

He has been off weed for the past two and a half months and swears not to touch it again. “I have a wife and a kid,” he said. “I want to get back on my feet for them. I was lucky enough to get admitted here. But most people do not have the support system to be admitted at a de-addiction centre. The state government should have thought about that before enforcing the liquor ban.”

(This is the first of a two-part series. The second part will explain bootleggers’ modus operandi and how the liquor ban has disproportionately affected the marginalised.)

(Parth is a principal correspondent at IndiaSpend.)

(This article was originally published on IndiaSpend and has been republished here with permission.)