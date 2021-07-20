Woman Who Accused Former CJI of Sexual Harassment a Possible Surveillance Target

As the extent of possible surveillance done by Israeli spyware Pegasus continues to be revealed, 11 new phone numbers relating to a woman who accused former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment have surfaced.

The Supreme Court staffer accused Gogoi of sexual harassment in April 2019. Just days after she made the allegations, two of the three phone numbers she was using were selected as potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified Indian agency, a customer of the Israeli cyberweapons company NSO Group, The Wire reported. The third number was chosen a week later, the report added.