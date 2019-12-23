Woman Set Ablaze by Boyfriend’s Family in Chhattisgarh Dies
A 20-year-old woman, who was set on fire allegedly by her boyfriend’s family members in Raipur district, has died, police said on 23 December.
The woman, Saraswati Sonwani, was admitted to a government-run hospital with over 80 percent burns on Saturday, 21 December, a police official said.
The incident took place in Kholha village under Abhanpur police station limits on 18 December but came to light on 21 December when the hospital authorities in Raipur city informed police about the admission of the woman with serious burn injuries.
According to the complaint, the victim went to her boyfriend’s house on 18 December after getting a call from him, he said.
When she reached Satnami’s home, he was not there and his parents and brother’s wife thrashed the woman.
The woman was rushed to a hospital in Abhanpur town, but as her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a Raipur-based hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on 22 December, he said.
Based on the complaint, Lallu Satnami’s father Jalal Satnami aged 55, mother Dukalha Bai, aged 50 and his brother’s wife Naini Bai aged 22 were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), he said.
After the woman’s death, they were also charged under IPC Section 302 (murder), the official said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Lallu Satnami’s parents were against his relationship with the victim, he said, adding that this could be the reason behind the incident.
