20-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped by 2 Policemen in UP’s Gorakhpur

Two unidentified policemen allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman in a hotel room near a railway station in Gorakhpur.

The incident took place on Thursday, 13 February after which the woman informed her family members. The FIR was registered in the matter on Friday, police said.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including gang rape has been registered against two unidentified police men at the Gorakhnath police station, they said.

No arrests has been made so far in this connection, the police added.

Members of various political parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP and Purvanchal Sena staged a sit-in demonstration at the office of the district magistrate (DM) demanding suspension of all staff members of the Gorakhnath police station as well as a magisterial probe into the matter.