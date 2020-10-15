Haryana: Locked up in a Toilet for Over a Year, Woman Rescued 

After reportedly being locked up in a toilet for over a year by her husband, a woman in Haryana's Rishpur village was rescued by the Women Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition team on Wednesday, 14 October.

Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer Rajni Gupta led the rescue operation after she received information about the 35-year-old woman being confined by her husband. “When we reached here, we found that it was true. It seems that woman has not eaten anything for many days," she told ANI.