Bihar: Woman Tied to Pole, Thrashed by Husband Over Alleged Affair, Says Report

Five people, including her husband and father-in-law, have been arrested.

In the Rohtas district of Bihar, a woman was tied to an electricity pole and beaten up after her husband accused her of having an extramarital affair, NDTV reported, quoting local police.

After the husband, Deepak Ram, approached the police on Friday alleging an affair, the couple was called to the police station and counselled by the Station House Officer (SHO).

However, when they returned to their village, Singhpur, Deepak, his father Shivpujan Ram, and three other family members tied the woman to the pole outside their house and hit her, according to the report.

A police team rushed to the spot and rescued the woman, Superintendent of Police, Ashish Bharti, told the publication.

"Five people, including her husband and father-in-law, have been arrested in connection with the incident."
Ashish Bharti to NDTV

A case has been registered and the police are reportedly investigating further.

(With inputs from NDTV.)

