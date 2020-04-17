Woman Dies in Queue to Get COVID-19 Relief From Bank in Telangana
A 47-year-old woman died on Friday, 17 April while waiting in a queue to withdraw Rs 1,500 COVID-19 lockdown relief provided by the Telangana government, from a bank at a village in Kamareddy district, police said.
The woman, who has a history of stroke, was sitting under a tree near the rural bank when she collapsed and died, they said.
A case under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered and further probe was in progress.
Announcing the lockdown, the state government had said all families holding food security card would be given a one- time support of Rs 1,500 to meet the expenditure for purchasing essentials such as dal and vegetables.
The government had also announced 12 kgs of rice per person to all food security card holders.
According to the Health Ministry on Friday, 17 April, India’s total number of coronavirus cases have risen to 13,835, including 11,616 active cases, 1,766 recoveries and 452 deaths.
A COVID-19 patient died of multiple ailments at AIIMS, Patna, and a 75-year-old patient died in Srinagar hospital in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, 17 April.
Earlier on Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the central bank has reduced the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent. He said that the RBI will ensure adequate liquidity in the system to ease the financial stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
