Wife Can Seek Information About Husband’s Salary Under RTI: CIC
A woman had made an RTI application in 2018, seeking information on her husband’s tax returns for 2017-2018.
A wife has the right to seek information and know her husband's salary through Right to Information (RTI), observed the Central Information Commission (CIC) on Thursday, 19 November, reported Live Law.
Turning down the denial of a similar plea, the CIC said that the appellant has to be informed about her husband's gross and taxable income and directed the Income Tax department to provide the same in 15 days.
A woman had made an RTI application in 2018, seeking information on her husband’s tax returns for 2017-2018. The Commission had then turned down the IT department’s decision that she belonged to a third party, reported Live Law.
Information Commissioner Neeraj Kumar Gupta, replying on some high court orders said that the wife was entitled to know the remuneration the husband was getting and asked the authority to provide 'generic deatils' of his net income.
However, the CIC denied the appellant's request seeking photocopies of the income-tax returns of her husband.
(With inputs from Live Law)
