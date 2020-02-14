Woman Alleges Harassment by Man Inside Delhi Metro, Case Filed
A woman has alleged that she was harassed by a man inside a Delhi Metro train, following which a case was registered, police said on Thursday, 13 February.
In a series of tweets, the woman claimed that on Wednesday night, when she was returning to Gurugram on a metro train, a man facing her flashed his genitals. She also posted a picture of the man on the micro-blogging website.
Delhi metro officials replied to the woman's tweet saying they were looking into the matter and advised her that passengers must immediately report such matters to the DMRC or CISF helpline, or contact metro officials.
On Thursday, the police said a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and that the matter was being investigated.
DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police and DMRC
The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Friday issued notices to the Delhi Police and the DMRC after the woman alleged that she was harassed by a man inside a metro train.
The DCW has sought details of the FIR registered in the matter and whether the accused has been arrested.
The DCW also requested for all information on crimes against women inside and outside metro stations, a copy of each complaint and the action taken for each from January 2019 till date.
They have also asked if CCTV cameras are installed in metro coaches and metro stations.
(With inputs from PTI)
