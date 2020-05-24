A complaint was registered after a man stated that his daughter was allegedly raped while she was admitted in the ICU of a private hospital, in last two days, in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, ANI reported quoting police official.Parivesh Tiwari, station incharge, civil lines police station, Bilaspur told ANI that the complaint was registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and that an investigation into the matter is on.The girl, through a sheet of paper, accused each ward boy as “offender,” The New Indian Express reported. The first-year graduate student, who had earlier attempted kill herself, was taken to a private hospital on 18 May.Bilaspur SP Prashant Agarwal told The New Indian Express, “She still seems to be in a state of hallucination, ostensibly caused by traumatic experience faced owing to her attempted suicide. Nothing could be said as of now on gang-rape in ICU or ward boys involved, as she seemed abstracted of her surroundings. We are waiting for the girl to show signs of recovery as her communication is emerging from her hazy memories.”The SP further said that all the ward boys of the hospital were made to stand in front of her and she “inattentively cited all of them as offenders.”On Saturday, 23 May, the girl’s father had lodged a complaint claiming that the ward boys inside the ICU had raped her.(With inputs from ANI, The New Indian Express)Women Held Captive, Repeatedly Raped By Priests in Amritsar Temple We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.