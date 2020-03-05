Woman Allegedly Murdered by Family for Planning to Marry Dalit Man

On 28 February, 19-year-old Bharti was allegedly murdered by her parents and brother, in a brutal case of honour killing in the town of Gandhidam, Kutch, The Times of India reported.

The woman's family – which was against her relationship with a Dalit man – allegedly strangled her to death and attempted to pass it off as suicide by hanging her body from a ceiling hook, according to the report.

The police arrested Bharti's father Ramesh Rajgor (42), mother Rashmi (40) and her brother Manish (21) late on Sunday, 1 March, reports The Times of India.