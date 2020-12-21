Wistron Now Says ‘Not Much Impact’ Due To Violence at iPhone Plant

In the filing Wistron said that the Narasapura plant is new and that the quantity of shipment from there is still small, thus not causing significant impact. This statement came as the company was disclosing to the exchange that it was placed on probation by Apple.

“Regarding the event at our Narasapura facility in India, the investigation which includes collaboration with related government authorities is ongoing, as well as related insurance claims. The company will work with our customer in terms of correcting issues and operation recovery,” Wistron said.