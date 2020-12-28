MP Assembly Session Postponed After MLAs Test COVID Positive

The decision was taken in an all-party meeting, which was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, state Congress unit President Kamal Nath and others.

Meanwhile, Congress announced that they will continue to hold protests against the farm laws passed by the Centre and will reach the Assembly campus on Monday on tractors to stage the protest.

The MLAs and their staff have been asked to undergo coronavirus tests before the session began.