Will Work For PM's Vision: Mandaviya, Scindia, Other Ministers Take Charge
Becoming India's new Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya has taken over the country's fight against COVID-19.
A day after the Union Cabinet reshuffle, several newly appointed ministers took charge of their assignments. These included Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.
While taking charge, Vaishnaw said, “Railway is a major part of PM Modi's vision. His vision for railways is to transform the lives of the people; that everyone – common man, farmers, the poor – gets the benefit of railways. I will work for that vision," news agency ANI reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done terrific work in the last seven years to take India forward, Thakur said, while taking charge of the I&B ministry.
He added, “The work done by people before me in I&B Ministry and responsibilities given to me by the PM... I will try to meet those expectations," ANI reported.
Meanwhile, Thakur called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and thanked her for her support and guidance at the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs.
Rijiju said, “I am shifting to Law and Justice but the efforts will continue. Time at the sports department was memorable. The team was good. The PM's vision of making India a sporting nation will be fulfilled.”
He added, “It is a huge responsibility for as the Minister for Law & Justice. Fulfilling public expectations will be my priority. We will always try to be transparent.”
Two-time MP from New Delhi parliamentary constituency Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday took charge as new Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture.
Lekhi expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, party chief JP Nadda, and the entire team, saying that, “They prioritised meritocracy and hard work and gave positions to everyone," ANI reported.
She also stated, “Women have been given big responsibilities. People used to only speak of women empowerment but PM Modi made it possible for the country to be led by empowered women. This is praiseworthy.”
India's New Health Minister: Mansukh Mandaviya
As India's new Health Minister, Mandaviya has taken over the country's fight against COVID at a time when attempts to stave off a third wave of infections are being made.
The 49-year-old Parliamentarian from Gujarat is among the seven ministers promoted to the Cabinet on Wednesday. He retained the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry.
Mandaviya studied veterinary science at the Gujarat Agricultural University and, later, completed his master's degree in Political Science.
Meanwhile, Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress last year was instrumental in bringing down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, became the Civil Aviation Minister.
Scindia's father, Madhavrao Scindia, had served as the civil aviation minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government from 1991 to 1993.
He was quoted as saying, "I'll try to carry out the responsibility to the best of my abilities. I hope to meet all expectations. I'll work hard, just like I worked for the people in the last 15-20 years", ANI reported.
Hardeep Singh Puri took charge as the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Ex-minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is now the Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, also greeted Puri on the occasion.
(With inputs from ANI)
