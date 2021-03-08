‘Will Rename India After Him’: Mamata Launches Attack on PM Modi

“Had there been no safety, women in Bengal would not have been able to move around freely at night,” she added.

The CM referred to the upcoming elections as contest between her and the entirety of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and went on to say that “Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are two syndicate ministers who come to Bengal and lie. I respect the chair of a Prime Minister but it is surprising to see a Prime Minister lie,” ANI quoted.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases, beginning from 27 March. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The remarks exchanged between the PM and the West Bengal CM come after BJP poached several Trinamool leaders, with sustained attempts to unseat the two-time Chief Minister.