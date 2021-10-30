'Will Not Let Goa Become a Coal Hub': Rahul Gandhi Ahead of 2022 Polls
Gandhi is on his first visit to the state since the beginning of the polling season.
Ahead of the assembly elections slated to take place in 2022, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with fisherfolk in Velsao, addressed environmental concerns in the state of Goa on Saturday, 30 October.
The leader asserted that he would not allow the coastal state to turn into a “coal hub”.
“We are very clear that we do not want Goa to be a coal hub, when it does not benefit Goa to be a coal hub and that goes for a lot of environmental destruction that is taking place here," he stated.
Later on Saturday, the congress leader will be interacting with people affected by Mining Ban in Goa.
Gandhi's address comes after political strategist Prashant Kishor asserted on Friday that the BJP is not going anywhere and criticised the Congress leader saying, "That is where the problem lies with Rahul Gandhi probably. He thinks it's just a matter of time that people will throw him away. That's not happening."
The elections in the coastal state, which has a total of 40 assembly seats, are scheduled for early next year.
(With inputs from ANI.)
