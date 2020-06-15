Former Deputy Chief Minister of Goa Vijai Sardesai said that it was a "political mistake" on his part to support the Pramod Sawant-led state government after the demise of Manohar Parrikar in March last year, PTI reported.While speaking at a public event at his constituency, the Goa Forward Party chief reportedly apologised for his mistake and accused the BJP-led government of “being "inefficient, non-transparent and having no administrative accountability”.“We won’t aid the establishment of such a government in future. For us, the BJP is finished after the death of Parrikar. We will never let the BJP rule this state in future.” Vijai SardesaiStating that it was a mistake to not have opted out of the government after the death of Parrikar, Sardesai said that in the future his party would work to be more inclusive.He also said that the new leaders should come from the grassroots and that a training institute would be started.(With inputs from PTI)Goa Becomes First State to Bring Down COVID-19 Cases to Zero We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.