Will IAS Lobby Fail CBI’s Probe in J&K Gun Licence Scam?

The arrest of Additional Chief Executive Officer Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, in the country’s biggest gun licence scandal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, 1 March, is historic in the sense that no IAS officer has been arrested by any investigating agency in Jammu and Kashmir in the last over 13 years.

Even as FIRs have been registered by the erstwhile State’s Vigilance Organisation (SVO), now known as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), after preliminary verification of charges against about a dozen IAS officers from time to time, only three had been arrested in the last over 50 years: HL Kadalbujo by the CBI in the Kandla Port Trust scam, Ajeet Kumar in jute procurement scam by the SVO in 2003, and Iqbal Khanday in the infamous Srinagar sex scam in 2006. None of them was later convicted though.