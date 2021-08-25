Will Fight 2022 Polls Under Amarinder Singh's Leadership, Says Congress

Amid reports of renewed calls by several MLAs to 'replace' Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief minister of Punjab, the state's AICC incharge Harish Rawat on Wednesday, 25 August said that the party will contest the 2022 Assembly elections under Singh's leadership.

"We shall contest the 2022 Punjab elections under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh," Rawat told ANI.

Rawat's assurance comes amid reports of at least 34 MLAs of the party, including several minister convening a meeting to discuss Singh's removal.