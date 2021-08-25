Will Fight 2022 Polls Under Amarinder Singh's Leadership, Says Congress
Harish Rawat's assurance comes amid reports of at least 34 MLAs convening a meeting to discuss Singh's 'removal'.
Amid reports of renewed calls by several MLAs to 'replace' Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief minister of Punjab, the state's AICC incharge Harish Rawat on Wednesday, 25 August said that the party will contest the 2022 Assembly elections under Singh's leadership.
"We shall contest the 2022 Punjab elections under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh," Rawat told ANI.
Rawat's assurance comes amid reports of at least 34 MLAs of the party, including several minister convening a meeting to discuss Singh's removal.
As many as 34 legislators of the Congress, including four Cabinet ministers, decided to inform the party's high command about the widespread dissidence within the Congress and stated that it was time for the party to opt for a change of guard.
The reports come ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab next year.
The Meet
Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that several had "lost faith" in Singh, IANS reported quoting Chandigarh media.
A five-member committee of Cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Channi, and Pargat Singh has been authorised by the legislators to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi over the matter.
The Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday, however, stated that at least seven MLAs have denied and such discussions and that the matter was not even discussed at the meeting.
The reported meet came after a section of Punjab ministers and MLAs called for strong action against Sidhu's aides Malwinder Mali and Pyare Lal Garg over their recent remarks on Jammu and Kashmir.
