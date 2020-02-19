‘Hopeful That Trump’s India Visit Will Pass Peacefully’: J&K DGP

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday, 19 February, said it will take all measures to ensure that militants are not able to carry out any subversive activity in the Union territory during US President Donald Trump's visit to the country next week.

"We are taking all necessary measures... we are hopeful that this visit (of the US president) will pass off peacefully," Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh told reporters here.

He was responding to a question on intelligence inputs suggesting that terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed might carry out a major attack on the eve of Trump's visit to India.