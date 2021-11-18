‘Will Drop Cases of Stubble Burning Against Farmers’: Punjab CM Channi

Channi's statement also comes in the wake of severe pollution in Delhi-NCR, while there has been a rise in the incidents of stubble burning with Punjab recording over 69,000 incidents this season, PTI reported.

Expressing solidarity with bereaved families of farmers, who lost their breadwinners during farmers' agitation, the chief minister said the state government has already provided government jobs to 152 victim families, besides giving a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to each of them.