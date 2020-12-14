Will Definitely Contest in 2021 Polls: MNM President Kamal Haasan

Kamal also added that he would soon announce a third front alliance shortly. Since Kamal and Rajinikanth have both positioned themselves as against the Dravidian parties, it is expected that they would form separate fronts or a common third front to take on the AIADMK and DMK.

\Denying that Rajini and him are rivals, Kamal went on to say, “We are not competitors even in cinema. People thought it would be nice if we compete and pit us both against each other like ‘Golu dolls’. Both of us have our own paths.”

He also claimed that he would run his political party on the basis of honesty. “There is no honesty in some political parties now. There are honest people in all parties. Our campaign has not been permitted because the ruling party knows that the support for us will increase due to anti-incumbency,” he said.

Several former bureaucrats have joined the MNM, among this many have the reputation of having been honest officers and that’s a perception that the MNM wants to bank on.