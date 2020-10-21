‘Will Decide On Punjab Assembly Resolution’: Tomar on Farm Laws

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in an interview to news agency ANI said that the central government will deliberate on the resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly against the Farm Acts.

He said that the government will make a decision in the interest of the farmers, Tomar said on Tuesday, 20 October.

“BJP-led Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the benefit of farmers and that's why they have brought the Farm Acts,” agriculture minister told the news agency ANI.