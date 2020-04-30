Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday,30 April, said that the Delhi government is making arrangements to bring back students of the national capital who are stranded in Rajasthan's Kota due to the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.Kejriwal tweeted:Maharashtra and West Bengal are among other states which have decided to bring back their students stranded in Kota.On Wednesday, at least 70 state transport buses left from Maharashtra to bring back students stranded at Kota, the coaching hub for engineering and medical aspirants.Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri had also written to Kejriwal, asking him to take urgent steps to bring back students of the national capital from Kota.Delhi Lockdown Won’t Be Relaxed Beyond What Centre Says: Kejriwal