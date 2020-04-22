‘Will Allow Homeward Journey of People Stranded in UP’: Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government will allow other states to take home their residents stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday, 22 April.

If the governments of other states wish to recall their citizens stranded in Uttar Pradesh because of the lockdown, our government will give permission and cooperate, the Uttar Pradesh CM said during a review meeting on coronavirus with senior officials.

He also said the students brought from Rajasthan's Kota should be told to stay quarantined in their homes through the CM helpline 1076.

The CM said he will personally contact them and enquire about their well being.