Will Act on Acquiring PoK if Ordered: Gen Naravane at 1st Presser

In his first press conference as Army chief, on 11 January, General MM Naravane said if the Army gets parliamentary orders on reclaiming PoK, it will take the necessary actions.

“There is a parliamentary resolution that entire Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India. If Parliament wants it, then that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action.”

Army chief Naravane also termed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff a "very big step" towards integration of the three forces and said the Army will ensure its success.

"The formation of the CDS and the creation of a department of military affairs is a very big step towards integration. We on our part will make sure that this is a success," the Army chief said.