Will Act on Acquiring PoK if Ordered: Gen Naravane at 1st Presser
In his first press conference as Army chief, on 11 January, General MM Naravane said if the Army gets parliamentary orders on reclaiming PoK, it will take the necessary actions.
“There is a parliamentary resolution that entire Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India. If Parliament wants it, then that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action.”
Army chief Naravane also termed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff a "very big step" towards integration of the three forces and said the Army will ensure its success.
"The formation of the CDS and the creation of a department of military affairs is a very big step towards integration. We on our part will make sure that this is a success," the Army chief said.
In the press conference, Gen Naravane said the focus of training will be on preparing the Army for future wars which will be “network-centric and complex”.
He said the focus will be on integration within the Army and among the three services.
"Integration will also be within the Army and the integrated battle group is just one example of that. But I also want to assure everyone that in this process of integration we will take everyone along. Nobody will be left behind," he said.
The Army chief's remarks come days after Gen Bipin Rawat took over as India's first Chief of Defence Staff with a mandate to bring in convergence in functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country's military prowess.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)