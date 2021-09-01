Wildlife Activist Attacked for Opposing Youth Who Heckled Teen Girl in Karnataka

Prominent wildlife activist DV Girish was assaulted by a group of allegedly inebriated young men in Shantaveri, a village in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district, on 30 August.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at the Chikkamagaluru rural police station under sections pertaining to assault and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). One of the miscreants, identified as Aruna, has been named as the prime accused, according to the FIR.

Girish is the convener of NGO Wild Cat-C and was instrumental in protecting the Bhadra Tiger Reserve. He is also a recipient of the prestigious RBS ‘Protect the Tiger’ award. Girish, along with his friends and a friend’s daughter, was travelling towards Shantaveri in a jeep from an estate near Kemmangundi.