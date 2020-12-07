Wife of Late VG Siddhartha Appointed CEO of Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises, which owns the popular Cafe Coffee Day chain, appointed Malavika Hegde – the wife of its founder and former chairperson VG Siddhartha – as the chief executive officer (CEO) on Monday, 7 December.

Siddhartha was found dead apparently by suicide in July 2019 after he was reported missing in Mangaluru. His body was found around 9 km from the spot where he went missing near a bridge on the Nethravathi river, hours after a rescue operation began.

“Malavika Hegde, Director of the Company, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 7 December 2020,” the company was quoted as saying in a BSE filing.