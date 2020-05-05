The family of Col Ashutosh Sharma, who was killed in the encounter at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir, paid their last respects to the officer in Jaipur on Tuesday, 5 May. A wreath-laying ceremony was organised by the family before the funeral.BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore paid tribute to the officer and so did Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot. His wife Pallavi Sharma, his daughter and mother were present there. He was cremated with full military honours.Another officer Major Anuj Sood’s last rites were also performed on 5 May in Panchkula. The Chandigarh Air Force station paid a floral tribute to him when his body arrived on Monday, 4 May.Army Chief General MM Naravane on Monday, 4 May, said India is proud of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, the Commanding Officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles battalion, and four other security personnel who laid down their lives while saving civilians from terrorists at a village in Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday.In a warning to Pakistan, Gen Naravane said the Indian Army will give “proportionate response” to all acts of terrorism and infringement of ceasefire violations, PTI reported.Prime Minister Narendra Modi too on Sunday, 3 May, paid tribute to the security personnel killed, stating that their “valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”At least five security personnel lost their lives in Handwara on Sunday, following an overnight encounter with terrorists. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)