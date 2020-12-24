Untying the Only Cash Cow: Why Yediyurappa Withdrew Curfew Orders

Karnataka government’s decision to reverse the night curfew has many perplexed. The U-turn comes just a day after the government decided to impose a curfew from Thursday, from 11 pm to 5 am, in light of the discovery of a strand of mutated COVID-19 virus in India.

Sources told The Quint that Yediyurappa was not in favour of any curfew, however, he agreed to impose the order because of pressure from Government of India and the Technical Advisory Committee.

They added that this half-hearted discussion was opposed by pub- and bar-owners as well, which was the reason for the government changing the curfew timings to 11 pm to 5 am within hours of the order on Wednesday.