'Why Was My Son Killed?': Family of Ghaziabad Boy Shot in Canada Wants Answers

Like most days, Jitesh Vasudev spoke to his son over an international call (from Ghaziabad to Toronto), right before heading for work. Little did he know, that would be the last time he ever spoke to him.

On Thursday, 8 April, 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev was shot dead outside the Sherbourne station in Toronto, as he waited to hail a bus to his part-time job at a Mexican restaurant. Within minutes, he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

"It was 6 am in India when we got a call from his cousin, whom Kartik lived with in Toronto. She said they had been trying to reach him for a few hours, but he wasn't answering. Almost five hours later, I spoke to a police officer who told me that my son was dead," Kartik's father told The Quint, his voice cracking as he broke into tears.