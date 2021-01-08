Why Is the COVID-19 Vaccines’ Expert Panel Shrouded in Secrecy?

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world and not just India. Now, let’s take a look at how transparent are the regulatory bodies of some of the developed countries.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel of the United States that recommended the approval of COVID-19 vaccine has not only shared the names of the experts and detailed minutes of the meetings but also the web recording of the meeting on the COVID-19 vaccine. People can see and hear what transpired between the experts and representatives of the vaccine firms.

On the other hand, the United Kingdom’s regulatory authority, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), for COVID-19 vaccine has also shared the names of the experts and detailed minutes of the meetings.

The MHRA has also uploaded separate documents such as ‘Information for Professionals on Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine’, ‘Information for UK recipients on Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine’, ‘Conditions of Authorisation for Pfizer /BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine’, and ‘Public Assessment Report for Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine’.