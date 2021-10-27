Why Goonda Act Might Not Work as a Deterrent Against Yati Narsinghanand

These videos are dotted with Narsinghanand's provocative communal rants and he can also be seen being miffed over media reports of the administration preparing to slap the Goonda Act against him. While speaking to The Quint on the condition of anonymity, senior police officials in Ghaziabad claimed that the department was currently examining legal grounds to invoke the Goonda Act, but no official steps had been taken in this regard.

Interestingly, Ghaziabad Police has provided personal security and there is a round-the-clock police and paramilitary deployment outside and within the sprawling campus of the Dasna Devi temple.

Narsinghanand is now alleging that the Ghaziabad Police is pressuring him to give up the security, which, according to him, is claimed by the police to be costing the state exchequer Rs 30 lakh per month.